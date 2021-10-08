Heat bills anticipated to rise for some Upstate National Grid customers

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weather continues to get chillier. And, as we crank up the thermostat, increases could be on the way for some of our heating bills.

National Grid forecasts that the typical Upstate New York customer who uses natural gas at their home will see a $155 increase compared to the winter season last year.

That bill is forecasted to hit $651 for the average residential customer for the five-month span of November to March. That’s up from $496 last year.

A spokesperson with National Grid says the increase is because the cost of natural gas is increasing from the provider it buys from.

In a statement, the Rory Christian, Chair of the New York State Public Service Commission says the group “…will continue to closely monitor the utilities serving New York State to make sure they have adequate sources and supplies of electricity and natural gas to meet expected customer demands this winter.”

Low-income New Yorkers can apply for Home Energy Assistance Program benefits.

Spokesperson Anthony Farmer with the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance which oversees HEAP says, “Rising energy prices underscore the importance of the Home Energy Assistance Program to low- and middle-income households as we head toward the winter months. This assistance will help our most vulnerable New Yorkers stay safe and warm when the temperatures drop.”

National Grid supplies natural gas to about 600,000 customers in Upstate New York.