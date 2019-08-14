Hear what Woodstock was like 50 years ago

BETHEL, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Summer of 1969 was full of history. In July man had walked on the moon, the Vietnam War was in full swing and in August, for three days, the second largest city in New York, was Bethel. 400,000 people choke the roads and filled up a farmers field to listen to music acts like Santana, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who and Arlo Guthrie.

Now 50 years later some of those very acts will be playing this weekend at Bethel Woods. The roads around Bethel will be closed and only open for people who have a pass. Buses will run from the Monticello Raceway to the performance center.