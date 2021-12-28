HEAP significantly increased amid winter fuel price spike

NEW YORK (WWTI) — More emergency assistance will be available to help heat New York households this winter, as applications for HEAP open on January 3. On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $90 million is available in federal emergency home heating aid.

This is a major increase in emergency aid and will be distributed through the state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Home Energy Assistance Program. According to the Governor’s Office, depending on the type of fuel used, the benefit per household has increased from 32% to 42%.

“This significant increase in available emergency home heating aid represents a lifeline for tens of thousands of families,” Hochul said in a press release. “It will help them heat their homes, prevent overdue bills from piling up, and avoid the incredible stress and anxiety that can overwhelm anyone facing a heating emergency.”

Specifically, homes heating with natural gas will be eligible for $65, a 32.8% increase over last year’s benefits. Homes using oil, kerosenes or propane will be eligible for $965, a 42.9% increase. To be eligible for the emergency benefit, an income-qualifying household must be facing a heating utility shutoff, or electric utility service disconnection if it is necessary to operate the primary heating equipment.

Households will also qualify if they have exhausted their heating fuel supply or have under a quarter tank of oil, kerosene, or propane, or less than a 10-day supply of other heating fuels. A breakdown of 2021 to 2022 HEAP Benefit gross monthly incomes is below: