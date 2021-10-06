HEAP helps low-income New Yorkers pay for heating their homes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A New York program named Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), helps low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. They have six HEAP benefits listed and explained below that low-income New Yorkers can use to help heat their homes.

Any HEAP Benefit can help you heat your home with:

Electricity

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Propane

Wood/Wood Pellets

Kerosene

Corn

If you pay directly for heat, you can find your vendor using this link: HEAP Participating vendor list.

Regular HEAP Benefit

The regular HEAP Benefit opened on October 1.

If you are eligible, you can receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year. Eligibility is based on your income, household size, the primary heating source, and the presence of a household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older, or permanently disabled.

Eligibilty:

You and your household members are United States Citizens or qualified aliens and

Your household’s gross monthly income is at or below the current income guides for your household size as posted in the table below or

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or

You receive Temporary Assistance or

You receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone)

Regular HEAP Benefit Amounts 2021-2022

Regular Arrears Supplement Benefit

The Regular Arrears Supplement HEAP benefit opened on September 22.

The Regular Arrears Supplement is only a one-time benefit based on the actual amount of current utility arrears, up to a maximum of $10,000 per applicant household. The benefit gets paid out directly to the household’s gas and/or electric utility vendor(s).

Eligibilty:

You heat your home with natural gas or electricity, and/or

Your heating costs are included in your rent, but you are responsible for paying for your home’s electricity,

and

Your income is at or below the current income guidelines as posted in the table below or you receive Family Assistance, Safety Net Assistance,Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) or Code A Supplemental Security Income,

You received, or meet all of the eligibility criteria to receive, a Regular HEAP benefit in the current program year,

You pay a vendor directly for your gas and/or electricity usage, and

Your current gas and/or electricity account(s) is/are in active collections, or otherwise facing disconnection or termination due to unpaid arrears.

Emergency HEAP Benefit

The emergency benefit will open on January 3, 2022.

This benefit will help you heat your home if you are in a heat or heat-related emergency. Your Eligibility is based on income, available resources, and the type of emergency.

Eligibility:

Your electricity is necessary for your heating system or thermostat to work and is either shut-off or scheduled to be shut off or

Your electric or natural gas heat is off or scheduled to be shut-off or

You are out of fuel, or you have less than one quarter tank of fuel oil, kerosene or propane or have less than a ten (10) day supply of wood, wood pellets, corn, or other deliverable heat source.

and

Your income is at or below the current income guidelines as posted in the table below or you receive Family Assistance, Safety Net Assistance, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) or Code A Supplemental Security Income.

The heating and/or electric bill is in your name and

Your household’s available resources are: less than $2,000 if no member of your household is age 60 or older; or less than $3,000 if any member of your household is age 60 or older.



Heating Equipment Repair or Replacement Benefit

Heating Equipment Repair or Replacement Benefit opened October 1.

The Heating Equipment Repair or Replacement Benefit will help you fix or replace your furnace, boiler, and other direct heating equipment necessary to keep your home’s primary heating source working.

Payment is made directly to the vendor and benefit amounts are based on the actual cost incurred to repair or replace your furnace, boiler, and/or other essential heating equipment, $3,000 for a repair and $6,500 for a replacement.

Clean and Tune Benefit

The HEAP Clean and Tune benefit opened on October 1.

The Clean and Tune Benefit says households can receive energy efficiency services, which includes the cleaning of primary heating equipment, but may also include chimney cleaning, minor repairs, installation of carbon monoxide detectors or programmable thermostats, if needed, to allow for the safe, proper and efficient operation of the heating equipment.

Eligibility:

You are the homeowner

Your household’s gross monthly income is at or below the current income guidelines for your household size as posted on the following table

Your primary heating equipment is more than 12 months old

Your primary heating equipment or chimney has not been cleaned within the last 12 months

You do not have a service contract with your vendor that includes clean and tune services

Cooling Assistance Benefit

The Cooling Assistance benefit will open on May 2.

The Cooling Assistance Benefit will help you purchase and installation of an air conditioner or a fan to help your home stay cool.

Eligibility:

Your household’s gross monthly income is at or below the current income guidelines for your household size as posted in the following table, or

You receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or

You receive Temporary Assistance (TA), or

You receive Code A Supplemental Security Income (SSI Living Alone), and

You and your household members are United States Citizens or qualified aliens, and

Includes an individual with a documented medical condition that is exacerbated by heat, and

You received a Regular benefit greater than $21 in the current program year or reside in government subsidized housing with heat included in your rent, and

You currently do not have a working air conditioner or the air conditioner you have is five years old or older, and

You did not receive a HEAP funded air conditioner within the past five years.

HEAP Monthly Income Limits

To apply for any of the HEAP benefits go to HEAP Local District Contact.

For more information about any of the befits listed above, go to Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) website.