Healthcare workers adjust to new visitation policies

FILE – In this April 20, 2020, file photo, a medic moves a gurney at Queens Hospital Center in the Jamaica neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York. The stated mission of The Greater New York Hospital Association is simple enough: to help members deliver “the finest patient care in the most cost-effective way.” But it’s more complicated than that. While the association, which represents health care providers at the epicenter of the pandemic, is a nonprofit organization, it has the balance sheet of a robust private company, pays executive salaries that top $3 million and spent millions more to lobby in Washington for some of the nation’s most profitable hospitals. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Since Governor Cuomo gave the green light for visitation at hospitals, many are opening their doors to visitors with new policies in place.

Alyssa Cremeans is a Registered Nurse in New York State. She believes this step will have a positive impact on both families and healthcare workers.

“Nobody wants to be that healthcare worker to tell somebody that they have to be alone during their last breath. I think as hospital visitation increases, we will see relief among healthcare workers, family members, and people getting hospitalized,” Cremeans stated.

Hospitals like St. Peters are now allowing one visitor per patient per day. With new changes, they have also noticed a difference.

“We saw a lot of our patients feeling vulnerable. They felt that they were not getting the care from their family and the mental health support. This was difficult for us. So, we feel great that they are finally able to connect with their family members, “said Tushar Somani, Vice President of Administrative Services for St. Peter’s Health Partners.

As we head towards phase 4 of reopening, Hospitals are hoping people will do their part by following the new guidelines in place.