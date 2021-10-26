Health officials warn of possible rabies exposure by stray cat in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Montgomery County Public Health is advising residents of a stray cat that has tested positive for rabies. The cat was located in Amsterdam in the Vrooman Avenue area.

Officials said the cat was found over this past weekend and tested positive on October 25. The cat is described as a large male short haired tiger with color on top of the body and white underneath.

Rabies is spread by a bite or scratch of an infected animal. Officials said it is also spread when the animal’s saliva comes in contact with eyes, nose, cut or open mouth of another animal or person.

Treatment may be required if you came in contact with the cat. If you or your pet may have had contact with the cat, contact the Montgomery County Health Department at (518) 853-3531.

Officials warn county residents to not feed wild or stray animals or leave food dishes outside.