Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Health Department sent out a warning Friday that a server at O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub at 318 Delaware Avenue in Delmar tested positive for COVID-19. The server worked from Saturday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those that were in the restaurant during those times should be aware that they may have been exposed. Anyone who is concerned should contact their healthcare providers and consider testing, according to the Health Department.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- History in Bronze: Kinderhook’s Martin Van Buren
- Cicero couple making free desks for schoolchildren; need help carrying on mission
- Dead Capital Region priest added to list of child sexual abusers
- Rennselaer County coronavirus update
- Senate Republicans expected to bring new COVID-19 relief bill to Senate floor next week