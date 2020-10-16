Health officials warn of possible COVID exposure at O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany County Health Department sent out a warning Friday that a server at O’Slattery’s Irish Restaurant and Pub at 318 Delaware Avenue in Delmar tested positive for COVID-19. The server worked from Saturday, October 10 from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, October 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Those that were in the restaurant during those times should be aware that they may have been exposed. Anyone who is concerned should contact their healthcare providers and consider testing, according to the Health Department.

