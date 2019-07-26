Health officials say basil causing gastrointestinal illness in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Agriculture and Markets and the Department of Health say the gastrointestinal illness in the Capital Region that may be caused by basil.

People are urged not to eat fresh basil imported from Siga Logistics S. de R.L de C.V of Mexico, which officials say has been potentially linked to multiple cases of Cyclosporiasis illness in New York and other states.

To date, there have been 69 lab-confirmed cases of Cyclosporiasis in patients who ate at restaurants or attended events in the Capital Region over the past few weeks.

Outbreaks of Cyclosporiasis have often been associated with imported fresh produce . Illness typically results in watery diarrhea, and can include loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue. These symptoms can appear approximately 1-2 weeks after ingestion of the contaminated source. Officials say if untreated, symptoms can last as long as one month or longer and can return one or more times. Infection is generally not transmitted directly from person-to-person.

The FDA is working with the Siga Logistics to facilitate a recall of the product.

As of the FDA advisory, cases of people who have become ill from Cyclosporiasis have been reported in New York and in at least 10 other states. The illnesses started on dates ranging from June 14, 2019 to July 9, 2019.