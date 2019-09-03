Health Officials: Measles outbreak in Brooklyn now over

NEW YORK (AP)– Health officials say the measles outbreak concentrated in Brooklyn is now over. While this is good news, the nationwide outbreak continues.

City Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot released a statement Tuesday morning, saying that an emergency declared earlier this year has been lifted in Brooklyn. During the outbreak the city had ordered people in largely Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods to get vaccinated or else face possible fines. The health commissioner warns that there is still a threat of infection and is urging New Yorkers to get their children immunized before the new school year.

Meanwhile, on the national level, more than 1,200 cases have been reported as of Friday, August 30.