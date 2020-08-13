Health officials issue warning after Rensselaer county overdoses

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials in Rensselaer County have issued a warning after a string of overdoses, including three fatalities, over a 48-hour period.
In total, eight overdoses have been reported in the county since Tuesday with fatalities occurring in Troy, East Greenbush and Sand Lake. Rensselaer County has seen 48 fatal overdoses so far this year, an increase on the 34 recorded in 2019.
Officials say fentanyl was a factor in this week’s overdoses.
“The number of overdoses in such a short time this week is an obvious concern, and the reason we are issuing this warning. We want residents to be aware there is reason to be concerned.
We want residents to know there is help and hope for those who are facing addiction, and that seeking help can save a life,”Mary Fran Wachunas
Rensselaer County Health Director
Resources are available to help with those struggling with addiction. To receive Naloxone, test “narcan” to 21000. Calls for Naloxone and fentanyl test strips can be made to the Health Department at 518-270-2655.
Rensselaer County has also established a Recovery Helpline, which can be reached at 833-HOPE-123, or 833-467-3123.
LATEST STORIES
- Kingston man charged after being found with 246 bags of heroin
- Hand sanitizer recall: US brands join FDA list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers
- New York lawmakers look at COVID-19 effects on labor, unemployment
- Schenectady County coronavirus update
- Discovering Saratoga: Darling Doughnuts