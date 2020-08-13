Health officials issue warning after Rensselaer county overdoses

FILE – In this Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 file photo, a police officer holds a box of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdoses, that the department officers carry in their patrol vehicles in Jackson Township, Butler County, Pa. More companies could begin making the easy-to-use version of the medication under a deal announced Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 by New York’s attorney general. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials in Rensselaer County have issued a warning after a string of overdoses, including three fatalities, over a 48-hour period.

In total, eight overdoses have been reported in the county since Tuesday with fatalities occurring in Troy, East Greenbush and Sand Lake. Rensselaer County has seen 48 fatal overdoses so far this year, an increase on the 34 recorded in 2019.

Officials say fentanyl was a factor in this week’s overdoses.

“The number of overdoses in such a short time this week is an obvious concern, and the reason we are issuing this warning. We want residents to be aware there is reason to be concerned. We want residents to know there is help and hope for those who are facing addiction, and that seeking help can save a life,” Mary Fran Wachunas

Rensselaer County Health Director

Resources are available to help with those struggling with addiction. To receive Naloxone, test “narcan” to 21000. Calls for Naloxone and fentanyl test strips can be made to the Health Department at 518-270-2655.

Rensselaer County has also established a Recovery Helpline, which can be reached at 833-HOPE-123, or 833-467-3123.

