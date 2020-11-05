Health officals issue warning on indoor gatherings

SCHENECTADY N.Y., (NEWS10) – Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) advised anyone who recently attended any large gathering to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms. The County hoped to reduce any increase in cases coming in the fall.

According to the Schenectady Public Health Services, health experts predict an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in the fall. Locally these cases are attributable to an increase in indoor events, as cold weather makes outdoor gatherings less common. Because of this SCPHS, asked residents to limit indoor gatherings, and to get tested.

In a prepared statement Michelle Ostrelich, Schenectady County Legislator commented:

“As we head into the holiday season, it’s more important than ever that we do everything we can to protect our friends, family and neighbors from COVID-19 Taking precautions, which include frequent hand-washing, physically distancing from those outside of your household, and wearing a mask while in public can make a huge difference in slowing the spread of the virus in our community.” Michelle Ostrelich, Schenectady County Legislator, Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee

If Covid-19 symptoms develop, stay home, call your doctor, and

SCPHS at (518) 386-2824 option 2, for further guidance.