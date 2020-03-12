Health Minute: Staying healthy on planes

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. Boeing said Tuesday, Jan, 7, 2020, it is recommending that pilots receive training in a flight simulator before the grounded 737 Max returns to flying, a reversal of the company’s long-held position that computer-based training alone was adequate. The 737 Max has been grounded worldwide since last March after two crashes killed 346 people. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(CNN) — Whether you are worried about the coronavirus, or just wanting to protect yourself from germs in general, Reid Binion has some tips on how to keep stay healthy while flying.

An airline cabin can double as a flying petri dish when not maintained properly.

The enclosed space, recirculated air, and large numbers of people make planes prime breeding grounds for bacteria.

The tray table, the place where passengers rest their food, was by far the most contaminated surface tested.

It was followed by the overhead air vent, the laboratory flush button and the seat belt buckle.

So what can travelers do to help fend off illness above cruising altitude?

Carry antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer.

Wipe down tray tables seat belt buckles armrests and seat back pockets when you sit down.

Hydrate, because the air in the plane’s cabin is recirculated it contains less humidity than most people are used to.

Choose a window seat.

People who sit by the window have the smallest risk of infection because they have the least contact with other passengers.