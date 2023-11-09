ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the enrollment period for health care in full swing, hundreds of workers who handle calls about Medicare and the Affordable Care Act plan to strike, including some people here in Albany.

The workers are employed by a federal and state contracted company named Maximus Incorporated. At least eight IT workers demonstrated before their shifts today. Tech department worker Michael Cipolla says the numbers would’ve been larger if workers did not fear retaliation. He also says the timing of the strike during the enrollment. Period is no coincidence.

“It was deliberate. We’re trying to slow them down. They need to know how important we are to their organization…” the IT employee told NEWS 10’s Zion Decoteau during the strike Thursday morning.

The Maximus employees are asking for more affordable healthcare, a living wage of at least 25 dollars per hour, and the ability to organize their union free from employer intimidation.

“People are tired of struggling. Everyone should have the ability to not have to worry about every single bill…” Cipolla added.

The strikers are also requesting a hybrid working model, particularly to offset commuting costs like gasoline. Cipolla questioned why employees outside of his department who handle sensitive HIPAA restricted information, are able to work from home, unlike them.

“We’re not looking to be remote 100 percent, but we have also tons of office space that isn’t being used because all of these workers are able to work from home” Cipolla continued.

Assemblymember Phil Stek says Maximus is one of the largest state contracted companies, and unused retail space is a waste of money.

“It’s disturbing because there’s a lot of vacant space rented by Maximus in these buildings, which is what the union tells me that indicates the state is also overpaying for these services” the Democrat told NEWS10.

So what’s next for these workers? Michael Cipollo says

“Keep making noise will strike again if we have to, keep staging walkouts, .” will do what we have to do to get them to listen.”

Workers say they plan to stay on strike until at least the end of their shifts Thursday.

Assembly-member Steck also says the state, particularly Governor Kathy Hocul, should get involved to remedy the situation as Maximus is state contracted. NEWS 10 did reach out to Maximus, and we are awaiting their response.

