Health experts: You can get the flu twice this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Health experts are warning that people could get the flu twice this year.

According to Health Line, part of the issue is that the flu season got its earliest start in 16 years.

Now that flu season is about halfway done, a different strain of the flu is picking up steam and its increasing the odds of a “double-barreled” flu season.

A “double-barreled” flu season happens when two strains strike back to back, and experts say its extremely rare.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 18 million people have gotten the flu this year.

In New York State there have been three reported flu related deaths, according to the latest data from the Department of Health. All three of those deaths were flu-related deaths in children younger than 18 years old.

Doctors still warn that it’s never too late to get the flu shot, because while it may be less effective overall it can lessen the severity of the symptoms if you do catch the flu.