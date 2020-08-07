Health Dept. warns of potential ‘low-risk’ COVID-19 exposure at Halfmoon Burger King

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Public Health Department and its team of contact tracers have determined that there was a low-risk COVID-19 exposure at the Burger King in Halfmoon.

The exposure took place during the following times:

Wednesday, July 29 from 4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 30 from 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Friday, July 31 from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The employee who tested positive was wearing a mask at all times, according to the Health Dept. Anyone who visited this locations on these dates should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.