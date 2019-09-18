Health Department investigating Legionnaires’ case at Guilderland assisted living facility

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Department of Health (DOH) is investigating a case of Legionnaires’ disease associated with a resident at Promenade Assisted Living Facility on Western Avenue.

To help prevent future cases of Legionellosis, the State Department of Health has been in contact with the county health department and Promenade at University Assisted Living to provide technical assistance and guidance.

The facility has decided to put in place water restrictions, which the Department supports.

Officials say Legionella are found naturally in the environment, usually in water. The bacteria grow best in warm water, like the kind found in hot tubs, cooling towers, hot water tanks, large plumbing systems, and decorative fountains that are not properly maintained.

Most cases of legionellosis are sporadic and not part of an outbreak. We are often not able to definitively determine the source of the Legionella.

The department says it will continue to closely monitor the situation.