Health Commissioner declares flu prevalent across New York State

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Influenza has now been declared prevalent in New York State by New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker.

The declaration enacts a regulation requiring healthcare workers who are not vaccinated to wear surgical masks when around patients. The regulation was first put into effect during the 2013-14 flu season by the New York State Department of Health.

“Getting vaccinated remains the best way for all New Yorkers to protect against the flu, and it is vital for caregivers who come in contact with patients to get vaccinated to help prevent the spread of flu,” said New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. “The requirement that unvaccinated healthcare personnel wear a mask is intended to protect patients from getting the flu because healthcare workers can pose a risk to vulnerable patients by transmitting influenza, which often causes serious complications.”

The declaration by the Commissioner means flu activity within New York State is now considered to be widespread. Laboratory cases have confirmed the spread documented in 42 counties and all boroughs of New York City.

Laboratory cases have reported 691 flu-related hospitalizations and one flu-associated child death. Over the last three seasons, 20 flu-related child deaths have occurred in New York and an average of 18,352 flu-related hospitalizations have been reported each season.

Flu season is known to occur primarily from October through May.

Additional flu data is available on the New York State Flu Tracker, which is a dashboard on the New York State Health Connector that gives timely information about local, regional, and statewide flu activity. A video demonstration for how to use the Flu Tracker is available here.

Recommendations for the flu vaccine are reported to be for those six months of age or older. The State Health Department says it is especially important for those at high risk; children under age 2, pregnant women, and adults over the age of 65, who could suffer complications from catching the virus to get vaccinated. Additionally, those with preexisting conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or with weakened immune systems from treatments such as chemotherapy or chronic steroid use are also advised to receive the vaccination.

The health department says the flu virus can spread quickly and easily through coughing or sneezing. It is important for family members and others who are frequently in contact with high-risk people to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have conducted studies every year to figure out how effective each year’s vaccine is at protecting against flu-related illnesses. The CDC studies have shown, with some variation, that the vaccine remains the most effective way to protect the health of the public. The studies have also shown the vaccine can reduce the severity of certain cases after a person has contracted the flu.

It is important to note that most health insurance plans do cover the flu vaccine. People and families that do not have health insurance are recommended to check with their county health department to ask about local clinics held to provide free or low-cost vaccines. Children over the age of two and adults can also get their flu vaccine at a local pharmacy.

For more information about influenza, and how it is monitored in New York State, visit the Department of Health’s website here.