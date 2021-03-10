Health care workers mark Int’l Women’s Day, vaccine rollout with syringe-shaped flight plan

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two healthcare workers with St. Peter’s Health Partners are flying high. They took the skies on Monday to celebrate International Women’s Day and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Physician Amanda Stahl and nurse anesthetist Mo Bell took off on a unique flight. There was no destination, but the journey was all mapped out.

“The easy way to do this would be to use auto pilot, but we hand flew it,” said Stahl, who says she never backs down from a challenge.

Stahl was in the pilot’s seat with navigation help from Bell.

“She was Maverick and I was Goose and it was cool, we want to get the word out that vaccines are so important,” said Bell.

That’s why they carved out a careful path—plotting their route in the shape of a sky-high syringe!

“There’s an end in sight, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel and there’s is no downside to getting this vaccine, in my mind, there’s only a potential upside,” said Stahl.

“It’s just so nice to know that we are coming to an end of this,” said Bell.

After two hours in the sky, covering more than 200 nautical miles, the intricate flight plan was executed to perfection.

“Seeing Lake George almost totally frozen, we saw Gore, we saw Whiteface, we were at the tip of Lake Champlain when we were at the top of the syringe,” said Bell.

And on International Women’s Day, Stahl couldn’t ask for a better co-pilot.

“My favorite thing about Mo is that she makes me feel more confident in my own my own abilities,” she said.

They’re serving their community through the pandemic while lifting each other up.

“We’re both professional women we both excel in our field and just grateful that we have each other,” said Bell.

They’re sending a clear message to women and girls: the sky’s the limit.

“I was raised by a strong woman. My mother is a retired physician and I was just raised to believe that you can do whatever you want to do in life, everybody can,” said Stahl.

Bell and Stahl are members of the Condair Flyers club, which has five aircrafts based at Albany International Airport.