Health care providers able to order COVID-19 immunity testing

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Physicians are able to order COVID-19 immunity testing for patients. News10 ABC confirmed with a local laboratory that they are able to perform the test with a prescription from a doctor.

“Any physician in the U.S. can order an antibody test from QuestDirect, and can perform the blood draw, or refer the patient with the requisition (prescription) to one of our 2,200 patient service centers,” said a Quest Diagnostics representative.

“We’re calling up all our patients who were fairly sick over the past two months and asking them if they’re interested in finding out if they’re immune. This is a good way of picking the individuals who are more likely to be immune and thus benefit from the test,” said Dr. Regina Velarde.

In a previous interview, Velarde voiced frustration over doctors being unable to perform this testing in the office. She said the test has been labeled by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) as “complex” even though it requires a droplet of blood similar to that of a diabetes test, which can be done in the office or even at home.

Not knowing what percentage of the population has already had the coronavirus Velarde said, could lead to a longer shutdown across the state and have devastating economic repercussions throughout the country.

News10 ABC also reached out to LabCorp to find out if its N.Y. locations would be offering the immunity test as well but has not yet received a response.

