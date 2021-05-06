Health care heroes honored on National Nurses Day

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Local leaders took the time to thank area health care workers on National Nurses Day on Thursday.

“I think we finally have hope for the first time in a year,” said St. Peter’s Health Partner’s Nurse Natasha Delehanty.

The past year was one of the toughest years for health care workers because of the pandemic. Delehanty said she is beginning to se a glimmer of hope.

“There was just so much fear, uncertainty, just the unknown every day,” Delehanty said. “It means more than it’s ever meant, Nurses Day.”

More than half of the adult population in the Capital Region have at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Daily positive rates in the region hover around one percent.

“Given what we’ve all been through this past year … you honestly do the work of angels,” said Assemblywoman Patricia Fahy.

“We saw death every day. And we dealt with that day-in and day-out. We still, even though we don’t want to take our job home with us, it stays with us all day long,” said Albany Medical Center Nurse Ashley Alaxanian.

Though the nurses were the ones being thanked for their work, they are also thankful for the community’s support which has made even the hardest of days a little bit easier.

“It made you feel good at the end of the day after having a rough day. And the 518 Rainbow Hunt just brought another bit of light into our day,” Delehanty said.

“The community kept us going, so thank you to everyone that did that for the nurses,” Alaxanian said.