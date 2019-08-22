Health advisory after rabid cat found in Rensselaer County

STEPHENTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rensselaer County Department of Public Health has issued an advisory after a rabid cat was found on a farm in Stephentown last week.

Health officials say they believe the cat was dropped off at the farm between August 12 and August 16.

Two people are now being treated, one of whom was bitten, and another whom came into contact with the cat. Health officials are concerned the cat may have bitten or come into contact with other people before it was dropped off at the farm.

The large animals at the farm have been examined and cleared by a veterinarian and four other cats are currently being examined for rabies.

Anyone who may have been in possession of the cat or even come into contact with it should contact the Rensselaer County Department of Health at (518) 270-2655 or seek medical treatment from a doctor.