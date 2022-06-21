UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — More calls to fire the Uvalde school district’s police chief came during Monday night’s school board meeting. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw a few days after the attack, Chief Pete Arredondo made the wrong call when, acting as commander on the scene, he told officers to wait to breach the shooter’s classroom.

It’s the second meeting since the May 24 tragedy, when an 18-year-old killed 19 students and two teachers. A handful of people made their appeals to school board members, including family members of those murdered during the mass shooting.

“We were failed by Pete Arredondo,” said Brett Cross, identifying himself as a father of a murdered student. “He killed our kids, teachers, parents, and city, and by keeping him on your staff, y’all are continuing to fail us.” Cross added that he still has kids enrolled in the district.

Like him, Cross said that all of his kids are scared. “Having Pete still employed—knowing he is incapable of decision-making that saves lives—is terrifying,” he said. “Do what is right. Remove Pete from employment.”

“I find it shameful that we had almost 100 officers on the scene, and I had to leave work and save my own,” said another parent, Angeli Gomez.

Another man said he was there on behalf of friends and family. “How is Mr. Arredondo still with the program? How is he still employed?” he asked. “It’s an insult to injury, because people are in pain, and you allow this to happen.”

Javier Cazares, the father of murdered student Jacklyn Cazares, pointed out security protocols on Monday he said he had gotten from UCISD in the past and pointed to what he thought were flaws in them. “Every campus has a team to identify and address potential threats,” Cazares read. “Who was that team and when was the last time they came?”

Another man—who identified himself as the father of victim Amerie Jo Garza—cried as he recounted trying to convince officers to let him inside Robb Elementary. “I had officers from the department look me in the eye, because I was trying so hard to get in there and ask me to trust them,” he said. “How are we supposed to continue our lives here, knowing that those people that are supposed to protect us let down our family?”

Garza’s father said he and other families want accountability. “There are so many questions that everybody obviously has,” he said. “If he was in charge, why didn’t he have a master key? Why didn’t they go in?”

“Most of these parents don’t want to be here. But we’re here because we have to speak for our children, because they can’t speak for themselves, anymore. So please, just do us a favor, and do what you know is right, and make these people accountable for what happened,” he said.

UCISD school board members went into a closed session around 8:15 p.m. Items listed for discussion on the agenda included security personnel, security devices, and a possible security audit. At the last meeting, the superintendent announced that no one would return to Robb Elementary, the site of the massacre, and UCISD was working on another location to send students.