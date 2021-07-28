HBO returns to Troy to discuss its new series ‘The Gilded Age’

This image released by WarnerMedia shows the logo for the new HBO Max streaming platform, launching May 27. (WarnerMedia via AP)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Alliance for the Creative Economy (ACE) will be holding HBO to discuss their new series that was shot in Troy named, The Gilded Age, Historic Architecture and the Creative Economy. ACE will celebrate the beauty and economic value of the Capital Region’s rich history.

HBO representative Bob Shaw, Production Designer at HBO will be joining, he worked on movies like The Irishman (2019), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and Die Hard with a Vengeance (1995).

They will be there to discuss why and how “The Gilded Age” production came to Troy in a group led by The Hart Cluett Museum’s new Executive Director, Starlyn D’Angelo.

Food will be available from La Capital Tacos and craft beer and cider from Rare Form Brewing. Also, members of the Cafe Euphoria team will be on hand tabling with their upcoming plans for a transgender worker owned and operated cafe / co-working community space in downtown Troy.

After the event, you can join the ACE Team at Nighthawks located at 461 Broadway, for a $10 specialty gilded age cocktails interpreted by Troy’s very own cocktail chemist, Amanda Baker. Reservations are strongly encouraged if you plan to drop in for dinner but not necessary.



