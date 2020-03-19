HBO Max to delay ‘Friends’ reunion

FILE – In this Sept. 22, 2002 file photo, the stars of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. WarnerMedia announced Friday that the entire original cast of “Friends” will reunite for an unscripted special that will be available on HBO Max when the service debuts in May. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, file)

(CNN) — It looks like a highly anticipated TV reunion special may be on hold.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, HBO Max is delaying production on the “Friends” reunion special.

The celebrity news site points to the coronavirus pandemic as being the cause of the delay.

It claims the unscripted show was slated to being filming this month.

The special was officially announced last month, and was set to bring together the original six starts of the hit sitcom.

It was supposed to be available when HBO Max launched in May.

The Hollywood Reporter states because of the virus, production may be delayed until at least May.

