Huzzah, Let’s go to the NewYork Renn Faire!

TUXEDO, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Are you looking for something different to do on the weekend? Down in Tuxedo, N.Y. is the New York Renaissance Faire. Every weekend in the shire of Sterling, they have a different theme.

This Labor Day weekend it was time travelers. Next weekend it’s heroes and villains, so dress up. And in two weeks, it’s everybody’s favorite, Pirate weekend, aargh me hearties.

The Faire doesn’t close if it’s raining, so don’t worry about that just grab an umbrella and walk the streets, meet the performers and catch some amazing shows.

Saturday on the Sherwood Forest stage catch Aaron Bonk as he goes for his latest record in the Guinness Book of World Records.