Hazardous waste site identified in Nassau, DEC will investigate, clean up

NASSAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) had added a hazardous waste disposal site in Nassau to its State Superfund Program. The program is for identifying, investigating, and cleaning up sites where the disposal of hazardous waste may present a threat to public health and/or the environment.

This site is located at 5225-5239 Route 203 in Nassau. It has been registered as a hazardous site because on-site soil, groundwater, and pond sediments are contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls, volatile organic compounds, and metals above standards and guidance levels

The DEC said if you own property next to this site and are renting or leasing the property to someone else, to share this information with them.

The DEC said more investigation is needed to fully define the extent of contamination and to address potential human exposures.

This site is only about six miles down the road from the Dewey Loeffell Landfill Superfund site. Between 1952 and 1968, an estimated 46,000 tons of toxic industrial waste were dropped at the site. Cleanup is still underway at the site.

More information about the site can be found on the “Environmental Site Remediation Database Search” on the DEC’s website. The DEC said they will keep the public updated throughout the investigation and cleanup.