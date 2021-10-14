Hazardous material spill in Plattekill

PLATTEKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On September 22 ECO Walraven responded to a call for a hazardous material spill on Interstate 87 in the town of Plattekill.

While driving, a tractor-trailer spontaneously combusted and flames and chemicals spilled out of the back. Local fire and hazmat crews responded and gained control of the fire with responders immediately assessing the potential of the chemical contents of the truck.

The truck had five-gallon cans of paint thinners and paint that could enter the Quassaick Creek and flow into Chadwick Lake, a local drinking water source.

ECO Walraven inspected the creek and a nearby wetland. They did not see any evidence indicating that the spilled contents entered the waters.

DEC Spill Responders also arrived on scene to investigate and ensure the cleanup of the site was protective of public health and the environment. The owner of the truck also hired an environmental clean-up contractor to address the remaining wreckage under DEC oversight.

The driver was not injured.