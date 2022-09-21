GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hawthorne Valley Farm Store is hosting its Makers Market series which features crafters and artisans who work at Hawthorne Valley. The markets will be held outside the Farm Store on September 24, October 29, November 19, and December 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Many of our colleagues are also amazing artisans and crafters,” says Jeremy Laurange, Director of Retail. “We came up with the idea of a Makers Market as a way to help really highlight their work and to bring staff members from across Hawthorne Valley’s initiatives together in a fun way.” Also joining the Market on September 24 is FollyFields artist-in-residence Patty Harris who will share information on her upcoming art installation on Hawthorne Valley Farm and offer an art activity.

Hawthorne Valley is a place to rediscover your connection with nature, how our food is produced, and ourselves as participants in a dynamic social and natural ecosystem. For more information, visit the Hawthorne Valley website.