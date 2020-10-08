Hawthorne Valley displays new sculpture by faculty member

GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10)—A new sculpture sits across the street from the Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School in the Town of Ghent. The large aluminum sculpture, created by Martina Müller with Alexander Madey, took over a year to complete.

Flight sits across the road from the Hawthorne Valley Waldorf School in Ghent.

Müller became inspired by a piece of cedar; she then amplified what was found in nature, creating the final design.

“We often pass by the most miraculous manifestations of form, movement, and color in nature,” Müller says. “It was incredibly joyful to work with these wonderful movements, to take them from nature, transform them through the artistic process and then reinsert them back into nature in the form of finished artwork to celebrate the creative forces of both nature and humans combined.”

The aluminum sculpture was cast in 17 seperate pieces.

The sculpture was the senior project for Alexander Madey, class of 2020 from the Hawthrone Valley Waldorf School. Madey used a small maquette created by Müller and enlarged it using the sand-casting method. This process made 17 separate pieces that needed to be welded, ground, and polished to create Flight.

“The whole process took over a year, and every new step demanded a new creative solution,” Müller says. “I am deeply grateful for Alexander’s ingenuity, engineering prowess, creative problem-solving ability, his skill, perseverance, and the support of his family and Ivan Goodman in the process.”

The year long process demanded new steps to create Flight.

Flight is on display at the Farm Store, across the road from the school.

