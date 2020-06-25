Haviland’s Cove visitors face changes when beach opens Monday

GLENS FALLS (NEWS10) – Haviland Cove Park in Glens Falls is reopening to Warren County residents on Monday with a few coronavirus-related safety measures in place. The mayor’s office sent out guidelines describing the new status quo.

Starting Monday, the beach is open for swimming from noon to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Park visitors must check-in at the gate for permission to take one of the 28 alternating parking spots. Admission is free, but be prepared to show proof of Warren County residency.

Officials will post guidelines reminding everyone to follow state Department of Health mandates. Anyone refusing to follow park guidelines will be kicked out of the park.

When not in the water, everyone has to wear masks covering both mouth and nose.

Unless you live in the same house, six feet of social distance will be required between visitors.

Blankets and towels on the beach must be 10 feet apart.

Swimming is only allowed when the park is open and a lifeguard is on duty. Swimming any other time could result in suspended park privileges.

Swimming is limited to 75 people at a time. The limit on the number of swimmers on the beach or in the water will be strictly enforced.

Showers and water fountains will be closed.

Haviland Cove. (Diane Cordell / Flickr / CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

