WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Watervliet is hosting an end-of-summer pool party from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 18. Families are encouraged to stop by the Veteran’s Memorial Pool at 1530 2nd Avenue and enjoy hot dogs, freeze pops, and ice cream sandwiches.

Music will be provided by Tom Hogan. Veteran’s Pool will remain open until Thursday, August 24.