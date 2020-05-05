Have a fiesta at home with these Capital Region Cinco de Mayo take-out deals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state may be on PAUSE but Capital Region restaurants are still serving up Cinco de Mayo drink and food specials to-go.
A brief history on Cinco de Mayo, while many think it is celebrated because it is Mexico’s Independence Day, that is simply untrue.
Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, celebrates the May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. In Mexico, it is known as Battle of Puebla Day and is a minor holiday. However, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become a day to celebrate Mexican culture.
This year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration falls on Taco Tuesday. NEWS10 gathered a list local restaurants you can go to get your fix!
Margarita City Mexican Bar and Grill
Drink Specials
House Margaritas (rocks or frozen) – $6
Margarita pitcher – $20
Beers: Corona Extra, light or premiere, XX Amber/Lager (bottles) -$4
Cubetazo: Corona or XX (6 bottles) – $20
Food specials
‘Fiesta Taco Tray’: 18 crispy or soft tacos with your choice of beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips and a pitcher or house lime margarita or a bucket of beers. – $55
Contact: (518) 977-4169
Moliendo Café
Free chips and salsa with every order
Drink Specials
Margaritas, Piña coladas and Sangrias: $5
Food Specials
Three tacos and a beer: $9
Contact: (518) 898-9081
Oaxaqueña Triqi
Food Specials
Three tacos for $6
20 tacos plus chips, guacamole and salsa: $45
Contact: (518) 465-0080
Salsa Latina Restaurant
Drink Specials
Texas Margarita with Jose Cuervo – $7
Contact: (518) 426-7050
Pancho’s Clifton Park
Drink Specials
Small Margaritas $5.00
Beer six pack $11.00
Bottles of wine $13.00
Food Specials
Lunch Meals Starting at $6.99
Dinner Meals Combinations Starting at $10.99
Contact: (518) -383 2930
Backstage Pub LLC
Cinco de Mayo Quarantine party special: $50
12 soft shell tacos – choose between buffalo chicken and/or smoked pork booty
2 fresh berry margaritas
A 64oz growler of Wolf Hollow Brewing or Madjack Brewing Beer (#supportlocal)
2 shots of tequila
Contact: (518)-709-0104