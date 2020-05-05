Have a fiesta at home with these Capital Region Cinco de Mayo take-out deals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state may be on PAUSE but Capital Region restaurants are still serving up Cinco de Mayo drink and food specials to-go.

A brief history on Cinco de Mayo, while many think it is celebrated because it is Mexico’s Independence Day, that is simply untrue.

Cinco de Mayo, or the fifth of May, celebrates the May 5, 1862 victory over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War. In Mexico, it is known as Battle of Puebla Day and is a minor holiday. However, in the United States, Cinco de Mayo has become a day to celebrate Mexican culture.

This year’s Cinco de Mayo celebration falls on Taco Tuesday. NEWS10 gathered a list local restaurants you can go to get your fix!

Drink Specials

House Margaritas (rocks or frozen) – $6

Margarita pitcher – $20

Beers: Corona Extra, light or premiere, XX Amber/Lager (bottles) -$4

Cubetazo: Corona or XX (6 bottles) – $20

Food specials

‘Fiesta Taco Tray’: 18 crispy or soft tacos with your choice of beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips and a pitcher or house lime margarita or a bucket of beers. – $55

Contact: (518) 977-4169

Free chips and salsa with every order

Drink Specials

Margaritas, Piña coladas and Sangrias: $5

Food Specials

Three tacos and a beer: $9

Contact: (518) 898-9081

Food Specials

Three tacos for $6

20 tacos plus chips, guacamole and salsa: $45

Contact: (518) 465-0080

Drink Specials

Texas Margarita with Jose Cuervo – $7

Contact: (518) 426-7050

Drink Specials

Small Margaritas $5.00

Beer six pack $11.00

Bottles of wine $13.00

Food Specials

Lunch Meals Starting at $6.99

Dinner Meals Combinations Starting at $10.99



Contact: (518) -383 2930

Drink Specials

House Margaritas (rocks or frozen) – $6

Margarita pitcher – $20

Beers: Corona Extra, light or premiere, XX Amber/Lager (bottles) -$4

Cubetazo: Corona or XX (6 bottles) – $20

Food specials

‘Fiesta Taco Tray’: 18 crispy or soft tacos with your choice of beef or shredded chicken. Comes with rice, beans, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, shredded cheese, chips and a pitcher or house lime margarita or a bucket of beers. – $55

Contact: (518) 280-2657

Cinco de Mayo Quarantine party special: $50

12 soft shell tacos – choose between buffalo chicken and/or smoked pork booty

2 fresh berry margaritas

A 64oz growler of Wolf Hollow Brewing or Madjack Brewing Beer (#supportlocal)

2 shots of tequila

Contact: (518)-709-0104

