SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fred Astaire Dance Studios in Saratoga (FADS) is honoring Hispanic Heritage Month with a “Havana Nights” party. The event takes place on Sunday, September 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

FADS is hosting a “Havana Nights” party in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month. All proceeds go towards Centro Civico in Amsterdam to help support their services. Centro Civico serves the immigrants, refugees, and Latino communities in the Capital Region and surrounding counties.

The event takes place at the studio, 3257, U.S Route 9, Saratoga Springs. The event is open to the public and tickets are $10 available at the door.