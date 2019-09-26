Haunted Attractions in the Capital Region

Zombie Zip Line: Schenectady

Rating: 4 Screams

This is not for the faint of heart, this truly terrifying zip line adventure will leave you breathless. It begins with a horror-filled walk through a serial-killer infested woods before being hoisted up into the trees to ride the first of ten zip lines all by yourself. At the end of each line, there is an evil zombie there to catch you. Mountain Ridge Adventure will run the event every Friday and Saturday night in October from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets are limited and there is a 14 and up age requirement.

Cost: $29.99

Double M Haunted Hayrides: Ballston Spa

Rating: 3 Screams

There is more than just a hayride at this Halloween destination. The hayride brings you through a haunted forest with different scenes of horror waiting behind every twist and turn. They also have an attraction called Brutality where you find a hidden compound in the woods home to a torturous family just waiting to prey on unsuspecting victims. Pop in for a stay in the Last Inn, where deranged murderers run the joint, most people check-in but they never leave! Christmas is coming early this year but everyone is on the naughty list and Santa isn’t just handing out coal, watch out for those sharpened candy canes! The next attraction plunges people into the dark to navigate a maze full of ghosts and ghouls, can you make it out of the abyss? Why not catch a show when you head to Double M. This show is full of the sideshow acts that helped get people in seats of the Circuses of the past. You’ll see sword swallowing and people hammering nails into their body! The fun starts September 28th and will run every Fri, Sat, and Sun in October and on Halloween Night(Thurs). Children 8 and under are not suggested, any child under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost: General Admission $22

Scream Pass: $40

VIP: $50

Field Of Horrors: Troy

Rating: 3 Screams

Another Halloween attraction offering several different attractions, the Field of Horrors promises to leave you terrified. The newest attraction this year is the Condemned Manor where ghosts of the past are vying for sole ownership of the dilapidated home. They promise the eliminate anyone entering and trying to take their home! The Mummy’s Curse is back this year as people navigate a lost temple with just a flashlight! Head to their haunted hayride where a cast of ghost, ghouls and killer hillbillies will come out of the woodwork making sure you leave looking over your shoulder! Then head underground in Death Trap where the people protecting the underground realm aren’t happy you are invading their space, will you get out alive? Then check out Insanity, organizers say this is the most “intense, high tech, mind-boggling attraction you have yet to experience.” Gates close at 11 p.m. every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October and the last weekend in September, they will also be open Halloween night. The attractions are not recommended for children under the age of 10.

Cost: $28

Nightmares at Liberty Ridge Farm: Schaghticoke

Rating: 4 Screams

Head to this terrifying farm for a host of activities from their Trolley of Terror or Farmer’s Haunted House. This nightmare-inducing tour will leave you breathless. With the cost of a ticket, you get access to; two haunted houses, the Haunted Corn Maze, The Wooden Stockade Fence Maze, The Underworld Tunnel, a trail through the Haunted Forest, the Psychic Sideshow and the Haunted Trolley Ride. It is open from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and will start the last weekend in September and run through the weekend before Halloween.

Cost: $29.95

Night Terrors Haunted Farm: Schoharie

Rating: 3 Screams

This is another location offering multiple attractions and different price options for people to choose from. Their signature haunted hayride promises to scare you out of your socks. You’ll see the tortured souls of the Orchard Asylum, try to make it through the toxic swamp before meeting the deranged family that runs the local butcher shop, just make sure that’s beef you’re eating! You can also explore the Krouse House where you’ll be introduced to the mad Doctor Krouse. Then embark down the Deadend Trail, where society, as we know it, has collapsed and people are scrounging for food and water, will you make it back to civilization? Hate clowns? Well, they don’t care at the Berzerkus Circus where they plan to show you a great time. If you feel lucky you can also try to navigate Maize Mayhem, where you’ll traverse through the crypt and the boneyard of cars.

Cost: Hayride, Maize Mayhem, and Bezerkus Circus: $18

Krouse House Add On: $7

Deadend Trail Add On: $12

Combo Ticket For All Attractions: $35

V.I.P. (R.I.P.) Ticket: $50

House of Frankenstein Wax Museum: Lake George

Rating: 2 Screams

This is an attraction that is open for the majority of the year, not just Halloween. You begin your journey walking down the haunted stairs, but there is no turning back when you get to the bottom! Be warned this isn’t your average wax museum, the creatures in the hallways aren’t living but you can see for yourself they may not be quite dead either! Their hours change throughout the season, check the website for times.

Cost: $10.28

Scream Creek Haunt: New Lebanon

Rating: 3 Screams

Columbia County offering up this haunted trail, where you are sure to try and run in terror if you can! With the price of admission, you can walk the 30 to 45-minute trail. Included is an escape trailer that you have to get out of before you become part of the haunts on the trail forever! You can also go through as many times as you want while they are open with a stamp or a picture with the hostess. They are open from 8:30 p.m. until 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in October and Halloween. Children 12 and up are suggested.

Cost: $20

13 Nights at Jiminy: Jiminy Peak

If you thought Jiminy Peak was just for skiing you’re wrong, they also have a terrifying tour that is sure to have you running the other way. Hop on the lift where you will be met with pure chaos when you get to the peak. Their Mountain Coaster will also be open so you can try it out in the dark. If you make it out stop by Christensen’s Tavern for dinner or a drink.

Cost: $25

Scare and Scream Package: $40 (comes with two Mountain Coaster rides)

Haunted Corn Maze at Schuyler Farms: Schuylerville

Rating: 2 Screams

Armed with just a flashlight, you will descend into a dark and spooky corn maze. Once inside you will be met with a cast of demented ghosts and ghouls around every bend. There are many surprises in the haunted maze including haunted buildings to walk through. Solidifying the feeling that someone is “stalking” you through the cornfield.

Cost: $15

Six Flags Fright Fest at Great Escape: Queensbury

Before 5PM: 1 Scream

After 5PM: 3 Screams

This is a great opportunity for both young children and those who like to get scared out of their socks! During the day, there are a number of kid-friendly events like the Monster Mash where you can dance with your favorite kid-friendly monsters like Dracula and Jack the Werewolf. There is also a costume contest for kids 12 and under. Then at 5 p.m. the park transforms for the older crowd as ghouls and demons come out of the woodwork, transforming the park into a terror-filled nightmare! You can catch a ghastly zombie show or head into one of their haunted attractions! It runs from September 29 through October 28.

Park Admission: $44.99

Ghost Tours of Albany: Albany

Rating: 1 Scream

Can’t take all the costumes and props at Haunted Houses? Well, look for real ghosts on this tour of haunted places in Albany! The hour and a half tour takes you to several spooky spots in the Capital City. They offer tours now through the first weekend in November.

Cost: $26.50

Capital Hauntings Tour: State Capitol (Albany)

Rating: 1 Scream

Lawmakers aren’t the only ones roaming the halls of the State Capitol Building, could ghosts of the past be making their comeback? That’s what you’ll explore in the free Capitol Hauntings Tour! What happened to the lost murals and their eccentric artist or does the “demon” carved in the Million Dollar Staircase hold a secret curse? Take the tour to find out! The tours are offered at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 1 p.m. on Saturdays. They run September 25 until October 25. The tour begins at the Washington Avenue entrance to the Capitol.

Cost: Free