Haunted Attractions in the Capital Region: Capitol Hauntings Tour

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Ready for Halloween?

In honor of spooky season, NEWS10 is checking out all the top haunted attractions in the Capital Region.

NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson heads to the Capitol to check out the haunting stories that live within the historic building.

Rating: 1 Scream



Lawmakers aren’t the only ones roaming the halls of the State Capitol Building. Could ghosts of the past be making their comeback? That’s what you’ll explore in the free Capitol Hauntings Tour!

What happened to the lost murals and their eccentric artist? Or does the “demon” carved in the Million Dollar Staircase hold a secret curse? Take the tour to find out!

The tours are offered at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, and at 1 p.m. on Saturdays. They run September 25 until October 25. The tour begins at the Washington Avenue entrance to the Capitol.

For more information on the tour, visit their website.