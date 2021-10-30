Hattie’s Restaurant offers “Miss Hattie’s Homework Hour” to teen employees

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you have ever worked a job while in school, you know how hard it can be to balance work and education. Which is why Hattie’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs is allowing its employees to come to work right from school, clock in an hour before their shift, and work on their homework. All while getting fed and paid.

“My wife Elizabeth came up with an idea to try and support them in a way that makes it beneficial for them and for us you know?,” says owner and chef Jasper Alexander, “and it eases the concern of the parents trying to run kids around because we do that as well. It can be difficult at times especially if you’re working in an office setting or something. So it was a fantastic idea and easy to implement so it just made sense.”

Beth Alexander says it boils down to showing the employees how much they appreciate them. “They are the backbone of our restaurant. So I am investing in them and I want to show them that we care about them and we care about their future and we are here to support them and help them in any way we can,” Beth says.

For the student workers, they say it is a big relief, “because some of us have to come straight from school. Come home and then get ready for work only to come back to work and there’s really no room to do a homework assignment to do the next day,” Carla Vargas says.

“It’s just nice to be able to know that if I’m coming from school I don’t have to do a quick turn around. I can just come down here if I need to and I can just work on homework,” explains Will Macini.

The Alexander’s say “Miss Hattie’s Homework Hour” has only been around for a short period of time but they can see it sticking for the long-run.