ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday, Hattie’s Restaurant held an executive job fair for its new Albany location at the Black Chamber of Commerce and Social Club.

“We just thought this was a great location. It’s close to the restaurant, and we’re really invested in the community here,” Elizabeth Alexander, Director of Hospitality of Business for Good, said. “So we thought, what better place than to use the chamber to host our first job fair.”

The new restaurant is located at the former Lombardo’s location at 121 Madison Avenue in Albany’s South End area. In addition to the location in Albany, customers can also visit the original restaurant on Phila Street in downtown Saratoga Springs, a quick-service spot in Wilton Plaza, and their seasonal location at the Saratoga Racetrack.

Organizers say construction is expected to be complete by the second week of October.

“We’re definitely starting to get our team together and really build that, and get them all onboard, and open with a strong, cohesive team,” Alexander said.

James Buhrmaster decided to apply because he wanted to work for a company that was more than just a restaurant.

“Through years of actually working at restaurants, it’s kind of become the same thing. I’m just going in for a paycheck, and I just got kind of tired of that,” he said. “And Hattie’s is going to offer something a little bit more than just being in a restaurant and getting a paycheck.”

The restaurant will also be hiring for other positions.

“We obviously need waiters, hosts, bussers; I mean, it takes a lot to run a restaurant,” Elizabeth Alexander, Director of Hospitality at Business for Good, said. “So we are open to whoever wants to come in today. And we will be holding another job fair to fill those other positions as well.”

Organizers say all profits from Hattie’s Restaurant will be donated to Business for Good, which allocates funding to organizations that help alleviate hunger and food insecurity in the greater capital region.