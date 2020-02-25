Hart Cluett Museum partners with Smithsonian on Troy Night Out

Old map of the city of Troy. (Library of Congress)

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Hart Cluett local history museum will open its “The Way We Worked” exhibit on Troy Night Out, on Friday at 5 p.m.

This collaborative project with the Smithsonian Institution uses local historical images, art, artifacts, and oral histories from the museum’s collection to reflect the innovative and industrious spirit of Rensselaer County.

Covering over two centuries, the exhibit showcases early technological advances in agriculture, trade, detachable collars, and iron and steel manufacture. “The Way We Worked” progresses through history to show how industries and workforces shaped local communities, from the 19th-century rise of the labor movement to modern advances in robotics and healthcare.

The Hart Cluett Museum is one of just 10 museums in the Smithsonian’s “Museum on Main Street” program, which develops projects about local work history and culture in the U.S.

It’s an honor to be able to bring a piece of the Smithsonian to Rensselaer County. We are gratified by the breadth of community support for this project. Karin Krasevac-Lenz, Executive Director of the Hart Cluett Museum

LATEST STORIES: