Harrietstown woman charged with Felony DWI after crash

News
Posted: / Updated:
handcuffs generic arrest

handcuffs generic arrest

ESSEX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 9 at around 9:00 p.m., State Police responded to Newman Road in the town of North Elba for a report of a one-car crash.

When police arrived and investigated the scene it was revealed that a 2008 Ford Explorer operated by Jolene B. Tyler, 46, of Harrietstown, was traveling north on Newman Road when she ran off the east side of the roadway and collided with a mailbox. Tyler then went back on the road and ran off the west side hitting an earth embankment.

Tyler was then arrested for a DWI. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12% and she was also found to have a suspended license and a previous DWI conviction within the past ten years.

Charges:

  • Felony DWI
  • Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree

Tyler was released with tickets to appear at North Elba Town Court.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire