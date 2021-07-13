Harrietstown woman charged with Felony DWI after crash

ESSEX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 9 at around 9:00 p.m., State Police responded to Newman Road in the town of North Elba for a report of a one-car crash.

When police arrived and investigated the scene it was revealed that a 2008 Ford Explorer operated by Jolene B. Tyler, 46, of Harrietstown, was traveling north on Newman Road when she ran off the east side of the roadway and collided with a mailbox. Tyler then went back on the road and ran off the west side hitting an earth embankment.

Tyler was then arrested for a DWI. Her blood alcohol content was 0.12% and she was also found to have a suspended license and a previous DWI conviction within the past ten years.

Charges:

Felony DWI

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st degree

Tyler was released with tickets to appear at North Elba Town Court.