Harmful algal bloom found in Champlain Canal in Fort Edward

FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Canal Corporation put out an advisory Thursday after finding a harmful algae bloom between Lock C-7 and Lock C-8 of the Champlain Canal, located in Fort Edward.

The corporation advises no swimming or other activities in this section of canal. Boaters should use gloves if handling lines in the lock chamber. People and pets are advised to be rinsed off if they come into contact with water in this section of the canal.

The affected section of the canal passes by the village of Fort Edward before connection with the Hudson River to the south. Broadway and Argyle Street in the village both pass over it.

Harmful algal blooms produce toxins that can cause diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, as well as skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions and breathing issues.

Updates can be found at canals.ny.gov.

