Harmful Algal Bloom confirmed in Lake George’s lower bays

lake george harmful algal bloom

Samples are taken from a Harmful Algal Bloom off Assembly Point in Lake George, N.Y. (photo: Lake George Association)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State DEC confirmed this week that a Harmful Algal Bloom (HAB) had been discovered in Lake George for the first time.

On Monday, the DEC confirmed an isolated bloom on the northeast side of Assembly Point, bordering Harris Bay, on the south end of the lake.

The bloom receded, but has suince come back and grown.

Staff from the Lake George Association took water samples, and are awaiting results to determine the toxicity of the bloom.

HABs can occur when an excess of nutrients is introduced into a water body. Many lakes in the Adirondack Park has developed blooms.

Until the bloom’s toxicity is evaluated, residents are encouraged to avoid direct exposure.

See news10.com for further coverage on the bloom, and what it means for the lake and its locals, in the coming days.

