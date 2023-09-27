TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – 182 Delaware LLC pleaded guilty to seven code violations at the Harbour Point Gardens apartment complex on Wednesday and each will cost the company $1,000. More than 50 units were evacuated in June over multiple code violations.

The company pleaded guilty to seven property maintenance code violations all related to the exterior walls, the reason why the city evacuated people from the apartment.

Each violation carries a $1,000 penalty, the max judgement, totaling $7,000. A city spokesperson says that money will go toward the city’s general fund, which funds the Code Enforcement Department among other things.

A statement from Harbour Point Gardens read: “Today’s hearing marked another milestone to the end of this unfortunate incident. We are pleased that our residents have all been able to return to Harbour Point. Our commitment to enhancing and renovating the property remains unwavering, and we are optimistic about our continued efforts with the city of Troy to transform Harbour Point into an exceptional residential community.”

Frank Sainato, a spokesperson for the city of Troy, hopes Wednesday’s court proceeding brought some semblance of justice to impacted families.

“Nothing is going to take back what the families have experienced in the last few months but we are proud of this guilty verdict. It shows that we take this very seriously and it’s a message to other landlords to take care of their properties,” said Sainato.

Five other charges were adjourned but more fines could come in the future. Those violations have to do with other, minor damages found throughout the complex – like cracked window sills and loose railings.

182 Delaware LLC has six months to get those damages fixed. An attorney for the company believes most have been fixed and is confident all will be fixed by the deadline.

If those violations are not fixed the company can end up back in court, potentially facing additional fines.

“We’ve been working hand in glove with them, making sure that our code enforcement officers are available to oversee the project and make sure that this is being done smoothly. After that July 4 weekend, we really wanted to make sure there’s a level of accountability there,” said Sainato.