Happy Valentine’s Day

(CNN) — It is February 14, Valentine’s Day.

There are numerous theories on how the romantic holiday came about.

In ancient Rome, men struck people with animal hide strips, and many women thought that helped them become more fertile.

Another one comes from the early Christian church, which had at least two saints who were named Valentine.

Another urban legend says a priest named Valentine married couples in secret, because Emperor Claudius II forbade young men from getting hitched.

Regardless of how Valentine’s Day came about, its most well-known symbol is Cupid.

He is usually seen with bows and arrows that he uses to pierce people in the heart.

