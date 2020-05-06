Happy National Nurses Day!

(NEWS10) — Not only is today National Nurses Day, but it kicks off National Nurses Week. Check out the giveaways and freebies for nurses and other health professionals, first responders, and hospital workers during National Nurses Week!

Thank you nurses!

National Nurses Day celebrates the contributions, commitments, and sacrifices made by nurses across the U.S. They play a pivotal role in our society all the time, and it’s more important than ever to honor their work during the current international health crisis.

Send a thank you to a nurse in your life by calling them up, sending a thank you note, sharing a story with a #NationalNursesDay shout out on social media, or donating to a hospital or medical service like Albany Med.

National Nurses Week ends May 12, the birthday of Florence Nightingale. She was an English social reformer and statistician, and is considered the founder of modern nursing. Dubbed the “Lady with the Lamp” because she made rounds after dark, She rose to fame caring for the wounded in the Crimean War. May 12 is also International Nurses Day!

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

Capital Region COVID-19 test sites

LATEST STORIES