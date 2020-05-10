County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Happy Mother’s Day!

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Sunday is Mother’s Day, and, it is possible to celebrate even during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the U.S., Anna Jarvis created the day in 1908 to honor her mother, and it became an official holiday in 1914.

This year, people who have living mothers might not be able to see them, but there are plenty of ways to celebrate like a virtual celebration or a vehicle parade.

Even a simple virtual meeting where the family could gather online to hear mom tell stories about her childhood.

For gifts she might appreciate things to do while stuck at home.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak