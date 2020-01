SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After closing for six days, the Happy Cappuccino in Schenectady re-opened, turning their former barista into a cafe owner.

Chelsea Heilmann worked at the Happy Cappuccino for three years. Her ultimate goal was to purchase her own café.

According to Heilmann, the owners of Happy Cappuccino were looking to sell in the future. By her surprise, they said yes to handing it over.

Heilmann and partner Jack Kowalski now operate the shop, calling it the Square One Cafe.