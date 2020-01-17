Happy 98th birthday Betty White

FILE – In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special in New York. White, a passionate animal activist, has harsh words for the Minnesota dentist that killed a protected lion known as Cecil while on a hunting trip in Zimbabwe this month. You dont want to hear some […]

(CNN) — Happy 98th birthday to the lovely and ageless Betty White!

The actress and American icon will celebrate her birthday Friday.

Her first big role came in the 1970’s, when she appeared first as a guest star and soon after as a series regular on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

However, she will forever be known as the cute, funny, simpleton from St. Olaf, Minnesota, Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls.”

She was originally offered the role of Blanche Devereaux but accepted the role of Rose instead.

She has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, one Grammy Award and in December 2013 she earned the Guinness World Record for Longest T.V. Career for a Female Entertainer.

In her over 70 years in show business, she has honored us with her love for life, her spirit, and spunk.

As Betty once said, “I’m the luckiest old broad on two feet.”

No Betty, we are the lucky ones.