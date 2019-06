Happy 50th, Minnie Ha-Ha!

One of the last steam paddle wheel ships in America, Minne Ha-Ha is being spiffed up for her upcoming birthday.

Since she first set sail in 1969, generations of Lake George visitors have climbed aboard for tours on the lake and shoreline.

She’s scheduled to make her debut this season on Saturday, May 25th! For more information, like her schedule of events, visit the Lake George Steamboat Company website.