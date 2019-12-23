Hanukkah: 10 facts about the Festival of Lights

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, the Jewish community celebrated the first night of Hanukkah. The beginning of the holiday was marked as the other nights of the holiday are marked- with the lighting of a candle.

The menorah holds the nine candles used to celebrate Hanukkah. One for each of the eight nights of Hanukkah and one that is used to light them, according to The Jewish Federations of North America website.

The word Hanukkah means “dedication” and symbolizes the re-dedication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem. The Second Temple is where Jews fought “against their Greek-Syrian oppressors in the Maccabean Revolt” according to Jewish legend, it says on history.com.

10 more facts about Hanukkah:

Hanukkah can also be spelled Chanukah. The candles on a menorah represent eight miracles. The candles are lit after the sun goes down because they bring light to the dark. A menorah is typically placed in front of a window so it can be seen from the street. The first Hanukkah was celebrated in the Holy Temple in Jerusalem with the lighting of candles throughout the courtyard. Tuesday is the only day of the week Hanukkah cannot start on. Hanukkah is the only Jewish holiday not mentioned in the Bible. It is customary to eat potato latkes for Hanukkah. A 22-foot menorah was built in San Francisco and first lit in 1975. It’s a tradition that still exists today. In Dec. 1993 Astronaut Jeffrey Hoffman wished the Jewish community happy Hanukkah from space.

Source: Chabad.org