ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hannaford Supermarkets announced that all 185 stores throughout New England and New York will have available automated external defibrillators (AEDs). Hannaford explains the installations are currently underway.

After the unfortunate incident with Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin, companies, and organizations are looking to be better prepared in case someone experiences cardiac arrest. Hannaford associates will receive hands-on training for AED use with a special focus on safety for customers and associates in partnership with Cardio Partners, one of the nation’s largest providers of AEDs.

Hannaford Supermarkets Director of Operations Bob Hatem comments, “All of us at Hannaford are deeply committed to extending care to our customers and associates,” “We recognize that our stores are not immune to instances of cardiac arrest. Having AEDs readily available and ensuring our associates are trained on their deployment is an important step in protecting the heart health of the individuals in our stores.”

American Heart Association for Northern New England Executive Director Brian Shankey adds, “We commend Hannaford Supermarkets for being a community leader when it comes to the heart health and safety of its customers and associates,” “AEDs are a vital link in the chain of survival for someone suffering from sudden cardiac arrest. Having AEDs available in public locations make them more quickly accessible, and thereby, able to save more lives.”